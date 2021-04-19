Rep. Billy Long of Missouri to attend Mar-a-Lago fundraiser

FORSYTH, Mo. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Billy Long of Missouri says he plans to attend a fundraiser at former President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Florida. Long has expressed an interest in running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt.

In remarks at Taney County Lincoln Day Saturday, Long, who represents southwest Missouri, said Trump asked him to attend the event at Mar-a-Lago on April 28. He emphasized his long-standing support for Trump. U.S. Rep. Rep. Jason Smith, who represents southeast Missouri, has a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser set for April 30.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former governor Eric Greitens are the only officially declared candidates in the GOP primary.