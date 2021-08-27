Rep. Bush urges Congress to ‘act immediately’ to cease evictions

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush is not happy about the Supreme Court’s decision to block the Biden administration from extending the nationwide eviction ban.

Bush fought for the moratorium by spending five days sleeping on the steps of the Capitol.

We were outside the Capitol for 5 days. Rain. Heat. Cold.



If they think this partisan ruling is going to stop us from fighting to keep people housed, they’re wrong.



We didn’t sleep on those steps just to give up now.



I urge my colleagues to reflect on the humanity of every single one of their unhoused, or soon to be unhoused, neighbors, and support a legislative solution to this eviction crisis. pic.twitter.com/6UVrxMGNEY — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) August 27, 2021

“If they think this partisan ruling is going to stop us from fighting to keep people housed, they’re wrong,” she said. “Congress needs to act immediately. For every unhoused or soon to be unhoused person in our districts.”

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

The court said in an unsigned opinion Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the moratorium Aug. 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law without explicit congressional authorization. The justices rejected the administration’s arguments in support of the CDC’s authority. The three liberal justices dissented.

It was the second high court loss for the administration this week at the hands of the court’s conservative majority. On Tuesday, the court effectively allowed the reinstatement of a Trump-era policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their hearings. The new administration had tried to end the Remain in Mexico program, as it is informally known.