CARTHAGE, Mo. — A southwest Missouri politician is officially announcing his run for statewide office.

The big announcement came from Carthage on Thursday.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be seeking the Republican nomination for State Treasurer next August,” said MO Rep. Cody Smith, R Candidate State Treas.

Marking the campaign kickoff for State Representative Cody Smith. For him, it’s the next step in a path that started ten years ago.

“In 2013 my wife and I had our son Charlie and that really brought things into focus for me as it does for a lot of folks. And I have also owned a company for 10 years or so work that works in the healthcare industry. And I grew really frustrated while trying to provide for my family, running the business building the business with the red tape,” said Smith.

In 2016 he was elected to represent the Carthage area in the State House. Smith has been the House Budget chair since 2019, experience he says would translate as treasurer.

“That’s maybe one of the primary authors of the state budget and made me very well acquainted with the state’s finances and how those finances work. And so the State Treasurer is charged with overseeing the state’s finances.”

Smith adds minimizing taxes for Missourians would be a top priority, if elected.

“Reduce taxes and make taxes fair. We have an income, state income tax in the state of Missouri that I’d like to see us do away with entirely and shift our tax base to more of a broad based use tax policy. Where, say, you know, sales taxes would be there more voluntary. If you don’t want to pay those taxes, you don’t buy the things that those are taxed on. So with income taxes, you don’t have much choice.”

Vivek Malek is currently serving as Missouri State Treasurer, appointed to the post earlier this year after former Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick was elected State Auditor.

Smith is the first to announce he will run for the post in 2024.