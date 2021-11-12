Rep. Cori Bush launches re-election campaign for 2022

ST. LOUIS – Congresswoman Cori Bush launched a re-election campaign to keep her seat in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

Rep. Bush was elected in 2020 and her two-year term will expire in 2022. She became the first Black female to represent Missouri in Congress and beat long-time Congressman Lacy Clay.

She released a video entitled “Not Even the Sky is Our Limit”, sharing her personal story and highlighting the accomplishments she says her movement has achieved in her first year in office.

The video explains how she and other Democrats passed the $1.9T COVID relief package, got the EPA to clean up radioactive waste in Coldwater Creek, introduces the People’s Response Act, and the Green New Deal for cities.

The video also says shows Rep. Bush saying, “I’m excited to be celebrating our re-election campaign because Congress should have people who come from our communities, who have actually lived our struggles, who have marched in our streets.”

The campaign is holding two re-election events in St. Louis including one Friday evening and one on Saturday.

Rep. Bush is an activist, nurse, single mom, and community leader. She was a protestor during the unrest following the death of Michael Brown. Congresswoman Cori says she has lived the struggles regular, everyday people endure; from the impact of skyrocketing housing costs to payday lending to systemic racism in policing.