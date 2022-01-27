U.S. Rep. Cori Bush’s car struck by bullets in St. Louis last weekend

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 22: Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) speaks during a news conference to advocate for ending the Senate filibuster, outside the U.S. Capitol on April 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. With the Senate filibuster rules in place, legislative bills require 60 votes to end debate and advance, rather than a simple majority in the 100 member Senate. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A U.S. representative’s car was struck by gunfire last weekend in St. Louis.

It was confirmed that Rep. Cori Bush’s vehicle was hit with bullets early last Saturday morning, according to spokesperson Jack Besser. He said she was not in the vehicle at the time and was not injured.

He added that there is no evidence that she was targeted and a report to the police was made.

In a statement to Fox 2 News, Bush said, “Like far too many of us in St. Louis, experiencing gun violence is all too familiar. Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul.”

“No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis and that is exactly why our movement is working every day to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep every neighborhood safe.”