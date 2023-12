ST. LOUIS – State Representative Sarah Unsicker of Shrewsbury is removed from all house committees.

House minority leader Crystal Quade says she took the action because Unsicker used social media to promote people who support racist and antisemitic ideas and false conspiracy theories. Unsicker says her associates are known FBI informants, and she’s disappointed she’ll be unable to question state officials.

Unsicker is running for the Democratic nomination for Missouri attorney general next year.