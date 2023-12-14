ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Representative Sarah Unsicker of Shrewsbury says she has received allegations of foreign interference in the Missouri elections.

She calls the allegations “credible” and is sending the information to the Secretary of State’s Office and the feds. Just last week, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade kicked Unsicker off of all house committees, claiming she was promoting people with false conspiracy theories and racist and antisemitic ideas.

Unsicker is running for the Democratic nomination for Missouri attorney general next year.