ST. LOUIS – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a St. Louis man to 10 years in federal prison on Friday after being caught with child pornography for a second time.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Johnny Lee Hesse pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in 2013 and was sentenced to five years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release.

In March 2021, the U.S. Probation Office received a tip that Hesse was again in possession of the illicit material. Law enforcement found Hesse had an unapproved cellphone and laptop in possession, which he admitted to using for the purposes of searching for child porn.

According to his plea agreement, Hesse had over 1,000 images of child pornography, including pictures he’d deleted.

Hesse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing with intent to view child pornography.