ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two people accused of stealing electronics and other high-cost items at four St. Louis County stores are now in custody.

Authorities issued arrest warrants for Lucretia Lampley, 28, and George Lampley, 35, in connection with the thefts. Prosecutors charged Lucretia and George with 11 counts and 12 counts of stealing, respectively, according to Missouri court records obtained by FOX 2.

Between June 2021 and August 2022, the duo is accused of at least a dozen thefts from four St. Louis County stores:

Best Buy (8350 Eager Rd., Brentwood)

Target (25 Brentwood Promenade Ct., Brentwood)

Sam’s Club (2100 Maplewood Commons Dr., Maplewood)

Target (4250 Rusty Rd., South St. Louis County)

The net yield of these thefts includes at least 15 laptops or computers, 10 TVs, five sound bars, three SONOS speakers, and two gaming monitors, per court documents.

In each reported case, investigators say the Lampleys took off with hundreds of dollars worth of items. Surveillance cameras have captured many of these thefts.

Court documents allege the two worked as accomplices in some of the thefts and, in several cases, left the stores without attempting to make a payment.