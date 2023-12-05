ST. LOUIS — Ashanti, 43, is expecting her first child with Nelly, 49, according to US Weekly. The couple attended Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis on Sunday, where Ashanti’s hand on her stomach sparked pregnancy speculation. The duo, who dated from 2003 to 2013, hinted at expanding their family during the event.

Nelly confirmed their relationship in September, surprising both of them. In October, they went Instagram official, and last month, Ashanti surprised Nelly with a car for his birthday. The rapper, posting about the gift, hinted at plans to start their own family when a fan mentioned getting Ashanti pregnant.

Nelly also has two other children from a previous relationship. This was the first Black and White Ball in St. Louis in seven years.