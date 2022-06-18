JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Data show Black drivers are more likely to be pulled over in Missouri compared to white drivers.

The attorney general’s annual report on police stops shows continued differences in how Black and white drivers were treated in 2021. Nearly two decades of data collection show disparities have for the most part increased over time.

Disparities dropped in 2020, when police stops in general decreased because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the gap between how white and Black drivers are treated went up again in 2021.