Report: Man charged with threatening to kill former Missouri senator

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man is in a Utah jail, charged with a number of traffic offenses and making a threat of terrorism which reportedly included threats to kill former Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill.

The Deseret News reports George William Stahl was arrested early Wednesday by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper who clocked him driving 115 miles per hour in Summit County on Interstate 80, east of Salt Lake City.

“He stated that he was on his way to Missouri to kill (former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill) if she wasn’t dead already. Stahl also stated that he hit the spikes going 135 mph,” the newspaper reports, citing the trooper’s affidavit. “Stahl made several real threats to Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill. He stated that he was on his way to Missouri to kill her several times.”

McCaskill has stayed in the public eye as a commentator on MSNBC since losing a race for re-election to Josh Hawley in 2018. “Obviously, this is not the first time there have been threats, and that is never good. But the political temperature is very high right now, which makes it concerning,” McCaskill said in a statement to FOX2.

George Stahl