Report of shots fired on I-64 in Lake St. Louis ends with crash

CHESTFERFIELD , Mo. – Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the highway from a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Police say just before 12 p.m., they received a report of gunshots coming from a BMW on eastbound Highway 64 heading towards Lake Saint Louis Boulevard.

Police attempted to find the BMW in St. Louis County when it crashed in the area of Olive Street & Chesterfield Airport Road.

Two other people in the suspect’s car were taken to an area hospital.

Police said a weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.