CLAYTON, Mo. – The second phase of health insurance company Centene’s new campus in Clayton is on hold.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, CEO Michael Neidorff said his company will not invest in the region until crime rates fall.

Construction on the second phase of the campus was set to begin at the end of the month.

The Post reports that if Centene misses that deadline, it will be giving up its right to millions of dollars in tax abatement.