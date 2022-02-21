Report shows dangerous roads for pedestrians in St. Louis City and County

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis based non-profit Trailnet has released a report detailing the number of crashes in St. Louis City and St. Louis County in 2021.

Seven roads in St. Louis City are where 45% of all fatal crashes involving pedestrians were reported in the city in 2021. Those roads were Grand, Gravois, Broadway/7th, Natural Bridge, Kingshighway, Page and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

The report found 50% of pedestrian fatalities in St. Louis County occurred on just four roads. Those roads were West Florissant, Page, Lindbergh, and Chambers.

Trailnet reports the number of fatal crashes in St. Louis City increased for the fourth year in a row. In St. Louis County, the total number of traffic deaths exceeded 100 for the first time since data was available, according to Trailnet.

The report also found crashes occurred at disproportionately higher rates in predominately Black and minority communities.

“We want to see elected officials and local transportation officials making decisions that are improving the health and safety of people on our streets,” said Kevin Hahn-Petruso, Trailnet policy manager.

He said the report also reveals some positive findings.

“We saw some improvements in the region, some greater investment in the people-focused infrastructure, whether it’s sidewalk improvements or protective bike lanes,” Hahn-Petruso said.

Trailnet believes more improvements will reduce the number of fatalities and injuries. The agency is calling on region leaders to address high-crash corridors, reduce speeding through street design, improve safety near bus stops and adopt a comprehensive need-based approach to traffic safety.