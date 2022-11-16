ST. LOUIS – Weekends Only, a St. Louis-based furniture retailer, is planning to close doors in the future, according to a report from FurnitureToday.com.

The closures come as Weekends Only owner Tom Phillips plans to retire. There isn’t a timetable on when stores might shut down, but the company could start coordinating with Planned Furniture Promotions for its liquidation process as soon as January, per the report.

Weekends Only currently employs around 400 people and operates five St. Louis-area stores, two Indianapolis store and one Springfield, Missouri store.

“After 25 years, we are so grateful for the many team members who worked with us and the customers we have been fortunate to serve,” said Phillips via the report.

Weekends Only is generally only open from Fridays-Sundays with occasional openings on other days around holidays. The retailer has been selling online since 2014.