ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a new report Monday showing a notable drop in homicides in 2023 compared to recent years.

SLMPD says 158 homicides were reported in the City of St. Louis in the 2023 calendar year.

Homicide totals in the city have dropped in at least three consecutive years, according to St. Louis police reports. There were 200 reported homicides in 2022, 201 in 2021 and 263 in 2020.

Reports indicated there was nearly a 20% drop in homicides last year compared to 2022 and nearly a 40% drop compared to 2020.

New data also revealed that police department’s north division responded to the same number of homicides (79) as the central and south divisions combined.

An unrelated study from 247 Wall Street broke down crime data from thousands of police departments in the United States for the 2023 calendar year. It determined that “murders in large cities are decreasing” compared to recent years, particularly in Chicago and New York.