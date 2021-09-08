St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden announces retirement

ST. LOUIS – After serving nearly four years as St. Louis’ senior law enforcement official, John Hayden has announced his plans to retire.

Mayor Tishaura Jones joined Chief Hayden for Wednesday’s announcement. She thanked the chief for his service to the city and his commitment to cooperation.

“I thank Chief Hayden for his decades of service protecting the City of St. Louis and its residents. Our city appreciates the leadership he has shown in trying new tactics to help reimagine and improve public safety,” she said. “As we begin our nationwide search for a new police chief, we will keep the public involved and informed through community conversations to ensure we recruit the best possible candidates.”

Hayden will retire on Feb. 23, 2022.

Today, @SLMPD Chief Hayden announced his plan to retire in February after 35 years protecting our City. I thank him for his service and his willingness to work together to address root causes of crime, fix our 911 system, and help connect the right professional to the right call. pic.twitter.com/bzTyeYzHU5 — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) September 8, 2021

The mayor has asked St. Louisans for feedback on hiring the city’s next police chief. Citizens are encouraged to fill out an online survey detailing what they want in a police chief. Dan Isom, the city’s interim public safety director and former police chief, will lead the search for Hayden’s successor.

Former Mayor Lyda Krewson named Hayden police chief on Dec. 28, 2017, after Sam Dotson retired. Hayden is the city’s 35th police chief and fourth African American person to hold that post.

Chief Hayden, 58, has worked in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for more than 34 years.