ST. LOUIS – It seems the Gateway to the West leads many movers… West.

Allied Van Lines, a nationally-acclaimed moving company, recently released its annual migration report. A research team collected data on moving trends in 2022 for all 50 U.S. states and many more metropolitan areas, including St. Louis.

Results show… People who fled St. Louis last year were most likely to move to the metropolitan area of Denver, Colorado.

The report also found that St. Louis was a popular landing spot for migrating Denver residents. Out-of-state mover who chose St. Louis, however, were most likely to come from Chicago.

Allied Van Lines showed the following data for St. Louis…

St. Louis: Interstate moving trends in 2022

Top Spots Moved To Top Spots Moved From #1 Denver, Colorado Chicago, Illinois #2 Atlanta, Georgia Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona #3 Charlotte, North Carolina Indianapolis, Indiana #4 Olympia, Washington Denver, Colorado #5 Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida Washington D.C. Data from Allied Magnet States Report.

According to the report, people were slightly more likely to move to Missouri than to leave the state in 2022. The report notes more than 52% of Missouri’s interstate moves were inbound.

Allied Van Lines also named Illinois, one of two states in the St. Louis metropolitan area, the “top outbound state.” Nearly two-thirds of moves involving Illinois were outbound compared to inbound.

Illinois’ largest city (Chicago) was also named among the top five “outbound cities” from last year. Missouri was not named among the top five inbound or outbound states.

Elsewhere in Missouri, Allied Van Lines noted the following migration trends…

Missouri: Moving trends in 2022

CITY Top Spot Moved To Top Spot Moved From Columbia Washington D.C. Houston, Texas Joplin Anderson, South Carolina Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas Kansas City Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas Springfield Kansas City, Missouri Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona Data from Allied Magnet States Report.

Allied Van Lines cited inflation, falling wages, rising rent prices and increased interest rates as the primary reasons for people staying put in 2022.

“Those who could afford to relocate, moved south and settled along the Sunbelt, which offered stronger economic opportunities and a lower cost of living than the West Coast or Northeast,” the report states.

Researchers also note that suburbs were more likely to attract movers in 2022 than large cities. Allied Van Lines specifically analyzed 2022 migration data from New Year’s Day to Nov. 14.