ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis woman has been charged in connection with the March 2022 murder of her landlord in Hyde Park.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Michael Kelly was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck in the 3900 block of North 25th Street, on March 8, 2022. Kelly was 72.

One week after the killing, James Cody, 28, was arrested and charged in Kelly’s death.

More than a year later, a second person has been charged in Kelly’s death. On March 29, 2023, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Deseray Rabb, 27, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Rabb and Cody were a couple and renting an apartment from Kelly. Investigators claim Rabb and Cody plotted to kill Kelly over a long-standing dispute regarding unpaid rent.