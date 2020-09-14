Reports: Cardinals scout dies following COVID battle

ST. LOUIS – A scout with the St. Louis Cardinals died over the weekend after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

The Cardinals said Charles Peterson died Sunday evening. He was 46.

While the organization did not confirm the cause of death, TMZ reported Peterson was diagnosed with COVID and had been in the hospital since August 17. MLB.com’s Cardinals beat writer Anne Rogers also reported Peterson’s hospitalization.

A GoFundMe was established last Friday to help the family. On Monday morning, the page included a statement that Peterson had passed away due to COVID.

Peterson was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1993 out of high school and spent the next five years in the club’s farm system. He later played independent baseball in Canada, Mexico, and Taiwan.

After retiring, Peterson joined the MLB Scouting Bureau. The Cardinals hired him in 2012. Peterson acted as the signing scout for 2020 first-rounder Jordan Walker.