SMYRNA, Tenn. – As Janae Edmondson continues to recover from a life-changing tragedy in St. Louis, she plans to stay involved with volleyball with some new opportunities.

According to reports from Tennessee TV stations WSMV and WZTV, Edmondson has committed to the Middle Tennessee State University volleyball program. She will likely serve as a team manager, and MTSU plans to honor a scholarship promise, according to her family via the reports.

Edmondson, 17, was visiting St. Louis with her family for a volleyball tournament on Feb. 18. While walking around downtown St. Louis, a speeding driver failed to yield and collided with another vehicle. That second vehicle struck Edmondson, and both of her legs were amputated after the crash.

After intensive treatment in St. Louis, Edmondson is making strides in a rehab program in Tennessee. According to an update on her GoFundMe page, Edmondson is “still fighting to heal before she can move to getting into prosthetics.” The family continues to offer gratitude for her support, and her GoFundMe account has raised more than $800,000.

“I want to thank you all for continuing to love her and showing her you care. Thank you so much! Please continue to pray for her. We need it so much to carry forward,” said Marilyn Edmondson in the GoFundMe update.

WSMV says it’s unclear if Edmondson might eventually play on the volleyball team, though she has been working with trainers suited for helping amputees.