MOBERLY, Mo. – A central Missouri woman is accused of strangling her mother’s dog and then burning the animal’s body as part of a sacrifice.

Last week, the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Brianna Lingo, 29, with felony counts of stealing an animal and animal abuse.

According to reports from regional media outlets, Moberly police were called to the 300 block of Wightman Street around 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 9. Once there, they met with the homeowner, who said her daughter killed her terrier mix dog and tossed it onto the firepit in the courtyard.

Lingo’s mother allegedly told police her daughter did this as a sacrifice.

Police claim Lingo later admitted to the crimes during interrogation.