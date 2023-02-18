ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Jurors have convicted a St. Louis County man in his wife’s murder after he chose to represent himself in the case.

Adrian Wilson, 42, was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the death of his wife Kimberly Wilson. She was fatally shot on July 11, 2020 at an apartment room she shared with Wilson in Creve Coeur.

In testimony, Kimberly’s father testified that she was upset at her husband’s infidelities, planning to divorce him and move to Washington, D.C. before the murder. Kimberly’s former counselor testified that the victim expressed “very alarming fears” of her husband. The owner of a gun range even sold Kimberly a firearm to protect herself.

Several detectives from the Major Case Squad and Creve Couer Police Department also testified. One detective who interviewed Adrian testified how he changed his story about his movements on the night of the murder when confronted with evidence that he left the apartment after the time of the murder, not before.

Adrian also claimed he discovered her body the next day alone, but evidence played in court revealed he was accompanied by his girlfriend after she placed a 911 call.

Representing himself, Adrian called a number of witnesses, including his girlfriend, and testified himself. The jury rejected his argument that the victim was killed by a stranger during a burglary, who also stole her gun and gun safe.

“I thank this jury for their patience and making certain this cold-blooded murderer spends the rest of his life behind bars, and I pray the family and friends of the victim find some solace and closure in that fact,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Adrian Wilson could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled, per Missouri court records.