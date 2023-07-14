ST. ANN, Mo. – A local nonprofit is helping women improve their spiritual and mental health.

Reprieve Spiritual is hosting an event called “Sis Be Still!” in St. Ann. It’s designed to help women deal effectively with life’s pressures and connect with other women. Attendees are also working on their spiritual journey.

Precious Whitener, an author and inspirational speaker, is leading the event. She says it’s important for women to set aside time for themselves.

“We are shaped to go, go, go; give, give, give; but often times the best way to give is to sit, pause, and reflect,” said Whitener. “So that you can give more, and you can reflect and be better, and you can be well while you give.”

Reprieve Spiritual Wellness is located at 3024 North Lindbergh Boulevard. The event is set for next Friday, July 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

While this event is invitation only, future gatherings will be open to the public. For more information, visit Reprievewellness.org.