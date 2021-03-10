Republican Ashcroft won’t run for Missouri seat on US Senate

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he won’t run for the U.S. Senate.

The Republican said in a statement Wednesday that he’ll continue serving as the state’s top elections official. Ashcroft was eyed as a top candidate to run for Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat.

Blunt says he’s not seeking reelection. Blunt’s decision has opened the door for a number of ambitious Missouri Republicans interested in making a bid for the Senate.

Republicans who have said they’re interested include former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. He resigned in 2018 amid the fallout of a sex scandal and ethics investigation.

