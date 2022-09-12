FENTON, Mo. – The Republican Central Committee is meeting tonight to help decide on a candidate in the race for St. Louis County Executive. The Republican nominee, Katherine Pinner, dropped out after a surprising win in the primary. This was the first time she ran for any office. She cited personal reasons for ending her campaign.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the names of the candidates will not be public until the meeting takes place tonight. Anyone who the party picks will only have eight weeks to run against Democratic incumbent Sam Page. That may not be enough time to effectively run a campaign.

Page beat his Republican rival, Paul Berry III, in 2020. Nearly 60 percent of St. Louis County voters chose Page.