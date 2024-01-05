WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A court denied a request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey against the Wentzville School District over a transgender bathroom policy.

The lawsuit claims the district violated the state’s “Open Meetings Law” by excluding parents from discussions about bathroom and locker room access for transgender students.

The board met last July to draft the policy in private, which defined how a transgender student could notify the district and request special restroom accommodations.

Some residents are criticizing the board, saying they shouldn’t hide controversial issues from parents and taxpayers. Others say the two members who leaked the private conversation violated board policies and should resign.