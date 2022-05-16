ST. LOUIS – Starting next week, visitors to the Saint Louis Zoo will not need to make a reservation.

Reservations will stop being necessary on May 23. They must still be made until May 22. Reservations started to be required at the zoo in June 2020.

The zoo’s extended summer hours began Friday. The Zoo will open at 8 a.m. every day. On Fridays and Saturdays, the Zoo will close at 7 p.m. On Fridays, the Zoo will host a free concert as part of their Jungle Boogie concert series. Click here for more information.