DITTMER, Mo. – Crews carefully helped a 25-year-old horse recover after a scare earlier this week in Jefferson County.

Missouri Emergency Response’s large rescue team helped a downed horse around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Dittmer, Missouri.

Crews applied headgear, a halter and an A-frame in an attempt to lift the horse. Crews later attached two additional side stabilizers.

After the third attempt to lift the horse, it stood up on all four hooves. Around 15 minutes after that, the horse was able to walk slowly and drink several buckets of water.

MERS shared pictures of the rescue and recovery efforts from Wednesday via Facebook.