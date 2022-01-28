Researchers see decline of COVID-19 in St. Louis wastewater, report says

ST. LOUIS – The amount of COVID-19 found in St. Louis community wastewater has decreased for the first time in six weeks.

That’s according to new a report by MSD Project Clear. After weeks of an increasing amount of COVID-19 in wastewater, the most recent testing data showed a 36 percent decline last week, according to a press release.

The study is a partnership between MSD Project Clear, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the University of Missouri, and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Missouri was one of the first states to start this kind of testing in May 2020 and is one of the largest projects in the country.

“Wastewater testing involves collecting samples from treatment plants, filtering and processing the samples, and measuring trace levels of COVID-19 genetic materials,” the press release states.

“While this testing detects the presence of COVID-19 genetic material, studies conducted by the University of Missouri-Columbia find that COVID-19 in the wastewater is no longer viable and poses no risk of infection, which is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) having no reported cases of COVID being spread via wastewater.”

The wastewater testing cannot determine who may have COVID or the number of people infected, according to the press release, “but it is a simple, non-invasive and cost-effective strategy to track the virus’s progression in communities and inform public health strategy.”

Courtesy of MSD Project

One week of a COVID-19 decline in wastewater is not enough information to tell if the omicron variant has peaked in the Louis region, the press release states, but it can track with other data sources such as confirmed cases and hospitalizations.

“It can be a leading indicator, giving public health agencies up to four to six days of lead time for infection rate data, since the presence of COVID can be detected in the waste of asymptomatic and presymptomatic virus carriers,” the press release states.

“It also offers a more comprehensive picture of COVID-19 cases throughout the community because it does not rely on individual testing data. Nearly everyone uses sewers regardless of their zip code or their access to testing and healthcare.”

For the full report, click here.