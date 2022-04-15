ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The weekly summer Whitaker Music Festival concerts are coming back to the Missouri Botanical Garden after a two-year break. Admission is still free but you will need to make reservations. Spots will remain available until the garden reaches a capacity of 5,000 people.

You can reserve tickets for the June 1 show starting on May 11. Tickets for all other concerts will be available on Thursdays at noon the week before the show. There is a maximum of 10 tickets per reservation.

The garden concerts are a staple of summer in St. Louis. Many people pack a picnic to enjoy with friends and walk the grounds. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Entry to the gardens begins at 5:00 pm and the live music starts at 7:00 pm. There is also free admission to the children’s garden from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Whitaker Music Festival Concert Schedule:

June 1: Jeremiah Johnson Band – Jeremiah Johnson blends the sounds of the south with Mississippi River blues and a touch of country flair. Emotionally charged southern blues rock, powered by the common man’s passion for life, and all the struggles in-between.

June 8: Karen Choi – Rooted in the Americana tradition, Karen’s music explores the common human experience from a rich lyrical perspective. Her newest studio release, “Lost County,” leans into the stylistic freedom that the Americana genre has to offer, rich with harmonies, multiple varieties of organ, piano and guitar.

June 15: Old Souls Revival – Three albums and four stand-alone singles into an already incredible career, Old Souls Revival stands ready to play with the best of them. With their latest series of singles, they are approaching the 21st century with honesty, simplicity, and determination resembling the idols who paved the way for them.

June 22: Annie and the Fur Trappers – Annie and the Fur Trappers are an energetic traditional jazz and blues band that currently includes clarinet, trumpet, trombone, tuba, piano, banjo, and washboard. Annie and the Fur Trappers is dedicated to performing and preserving the music of the 1920s and 30s today. The band plays traditional jazz, delta blues, ragtime, and swing music.

June 29: Arcadia Dance Orchestra – The Arcadia Dance Orchestra is an 11-piece band led by bandleader T.J. Muller. Named after the once famous Arcadia Ballroom (“On Olive, near Grand”), The Arcadia Dance Orchestra specializes in recreating the music of St. Louis’ ‘Roaring Twenties.’

July 6: We Are Root Mod – We Are Root Mod brings inspiration through their soulful hip hop and funk inspired music, known for its grooving, cultured and gospel-infused sounds. The band comprises members who are all family that grew up playing music together in church.

July 13: Sweetie & the Toothaches – Specializing in 1940s through 1960s R&B, Jump Blues and Blues Ballads, Sweetie & the Toothaches will have you stomping your feet and shaking your hips. Be prepared to sink your teeth into this hot jump blues band’s personal brand of fresh smoked rhythms, sweet & salty harmonies and lip smackin’ solos.

July 20: Mo Egeston All-Stars – Maurice “Mo” Egeston is a pianist, band leader and educator. The All-Stars have developed a unique sound around Egeston’s originals and vocal arrangements, influenced equally by traditional jazz improvisation, modern soul, Latin grooves, electronic music and studio style production.

July 27: The Soulard Blues Band – Formed in 1978, the Soulard Blues Band (SBB) has worked steady at the Blues for more than 40 years. The SBB has produced ten CDs, including “Live in Stuttgart” which was recorded when the band was invited to play in St. Louis’ sister city, Stuttgart, Germany for their “one hundred years’ celebration.”

August 3: Old Salt Union – Old Salt Union is a string band founded by a horticulturist, cultivated by classically trained musicians, and fueled by a vocalist/bass player who is also a hip-hop producer with a fondness for the Four Freshmen. It is this collision of styles and musical vocabularies that informs their fresh approach to bluegrass and gives them an electric live performance vibe.