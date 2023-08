ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Police are no longer required to live in the city as of Monday.

A new law gets rid of the residency requirement for law enforcement and public safety officers. The goal is to make it easier to hire officers.

The police department has more than 100 vacancies. The FOX Files recently reported on a shortage of 911 dispatchers.

Mayor Tishaura Jones will join city workers Monday morning to promote job opportunities because of the new law.