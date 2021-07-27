Residency requirements dropped for KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police officers will now be able to live within 30 miles of Kansas City, Missouri, after the residency requirements were rescinded at the Board of Police commissioners meeting.

Officers will be limited to the Missouri-side of the metro, but discussions to open up the boundary to the Kansas side will be had at a later time.

About two weeks ago, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 53 relaxing the requirements. The boards decision puts them in line with the state’s rule.