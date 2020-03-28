Resident at St. Louis Veterans Home tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A resident at the St. Louis Veterans Home in north St. Louis County has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) learned of the positive test on Friday. It’s the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at one of the commission’s seven facilities.

The veteran was admitted to a St. Louis area hospital this week and is said to be doing well.

After the first COVID-19 case was reported in Missouri on March 7, the MVC began restricting visitors, volunteers, and vendors at each of the homes it operates across the state.

Staffers also began checking the temperature of each resident and employee twice per day, as well as conducting contact interviews.