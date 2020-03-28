Breaking News
IL: 34 deaths/3026 cases; MO: 9 deaths/670 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

Resident at St. Louis Veterans Home tests positive for COVID-19

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Shutterstock)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A resident at the St. Louis Veterans Home in north St. Louis County has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) learned of the positive test on Friday. It’s the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at one of the commission’s seven facilities.

The veteran was admitted to a St. Louis area hospital this week and is said to be doing well.

After the first COVID-19 case was reported in Missouri on March 7, the MVC began restricting visitors, volunteers, and vendors at each of the homes it operates across the state.

Staffers also began checking the temperature of each resident and employee twice per day, as well as conducting contact interviews.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News