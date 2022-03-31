ST. LOUIS — Fred Lewis has a vision for the empty lot next to the old JCPenney’s building he owns in north St. Louis.: an amphitheater and athletic fields.

He also has $900,000 in private money to support it, but there’s a hold-up.

“Primarily the Alderman Jeffery Boyd he’s primarily unless there are things that are beneficial to him personally. he seems to ignore the constituents that are here every day.

Lewis said he’s kept the lot maintained despite his rift with Boyd.

“We need people that are right here engaged on a daily basis,” he said. “Not people with plans, or people with the anticipation of taking over and developing a huge, massive benefit for themselves. but something that the neighbors and the community can take advantage of.”

Lewis said he’s going to continue trying to buy the lot.

“The fact of the matter is I’ve been fighting this battle 20 years, and I will continue to fight because I love the neighborhood, I love the residents,” he said.

Alderman Boyd said Lewis owes thousands in taxes dating years back.

“Mr. Lewis is an opportunist, he’s a speculator, he’s a fraud and I don’t mind saying that, and I will stand on that. Anybody who owes the city money has no business asking the city for help, for real, for real,” Lewis said.

He said the sale of the lot Lewis wants isn’t up to him.

“There are three commissioners. One is appointed by the mayor, one is appointed by the school district, and one is appointed by the comptroller. They make the decision and there have been times they overruled the Alderman for the greater good,” he said.

Lewis said Alderman Boyd needs to do a better job of taking care of who’s in the area now.

“Services to your constituents and not to your benefit. To put a marijuana dispensary in a block that’s already inundated with drugs and crime,” Lewis said.