Residents at O’Fallon, Mo. condominium say city storm system doesn’t protect them from flooding when it rains

O’FALLON, Mo. – Residents of a condominium complex in O’Fallon are not happy following the weekend’s storms and are seeking help from the city after years of flooding continue to damage their homes.

According to Troy Vance, who has lived at Sunset Acres with his wife for nearly a decade, they’ve been in communication with the city government for 9 years trying to get the drainage issue under control.

During heavy storms, the rainwater from the neighborhoods at higher elevations drains down a trail, leading to one storm drain that connects everything.

The city of O’Fallon has invested nearly $500,000 into adding new routes and updating the storm drain system, a project that was completed last year. However, Vance and his neighbors say they are still getting the short end of the stick, adding they get paranoid when bad weather is on the forecast.

FOX 2 reached out to O’Fallon City Hall but their offices are closed on Sundays.