ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several cars at the Cedar Creek Lodge Apartments were underwater, and residents are cleaning up and clearing out their car after flooding over Mother’s Day weekend.

Several vehicles wouldn’t start. Residents we spoke with said they’re getting their cars towed.

“We were out doing Mother’s Day stuff. We went to Critter’s Lane, and it got rained out, so we came back here,” said Tye Hannah. “[The] whole place is flooded, I run over here through all the water, it’s waist deep. Come over here, my whole car is flooded, the whole parking lot’s up to probably about the top of that Mustang right there.”

Four inches of rain fell in a short amount of time on Mother’s Day. Water from a nearby creek rose up and moved cars around.

We are told Cedar Creek Lodge Apartments flooded back in 2017 and 2019 as well.

Another resident told us she and her daughter have only lived here a few months. The flood caught her off guard.

“Everybody’s stuff was floating down the hallway. There was no hallway, it was just a pool,” Cher Lampros said. “I was really scared. My car is like dead, it got underwater, so we have no vehicle right now. We’re using my sister’s car just to get around,”

MSD officials said if you’re wondering if you live in a flood prone zone area, you can always check here.

If you live in the Affton, Mehlville, or Lemay areas, the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management is asking to provide them with your address, and they will provide dumpsters to help with the removal of debris. You can email them at eocgeneral@stlouiscountymo.gov.