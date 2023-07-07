ST. LOUIS – Many residents, including a mother, are worried about their safety in their apartment complex located on South Broadway in St. Louis. Initially, there were minor issues, but now it has escalated into a major health hazard.

“I have poop all over my house, it’s under my refrigerator, it’s under my oven,” said Nicole Dawson, a resident. “It’s in front of my door frames, it’s up under my bed, it’s everywhere.”

Dawson has been a resident of Riverbend City Apartments for more than nine years. During this time, she has experienced various issues such as broken locks, faulty gates, and poorly maintained elevators.

“I’ve had mice run over my feet, I’ve had roaches fall into my hair …. It’s got nothing but worse,” Dawson said.

Just down the hall, a mother and her 2-month-old have similar issues.

“My tub has been stalked up for almost a month now … the carpets wet, there’s mold on the floor,” said Charbonier Burnet, a 5-year resident.

Her biggest concern is what could happen to her 2-month-old child.

“Of course, it’s not good for me or my older children, but it’s especially not good for my baby,” Burnet said.

Another mother joined Dawson and Burnet in expressing concern for their children’s health. She reported that her baby developed a rash due to the mold present in the complex.

Residents faced issues such as raw sewage and mold that are present from the first floor up to the eighth. This has caused frustration among many residents who chose to sit outside on Friday afternoon instead of inside. Dawson said she reached her limit with the situation.

“Today, I was told that I have to fix it, nope, not at all, uh, uh, not touching it,” she said.

Those words came from the property management Friday after countless promises to get the issues fixed.

An inspector from the housing authority also visited the apartment complex and informed Dawson that she had to vacate the premises immediately.

“He advised me to get out of here, today to be exact,” Dawson said.

The city’s housing authority told Dawson they will give the complex 30 days before taking action. According to Capt. Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department, the apartment has had several violations before.

“I think we should condemn it,” Dawson said.

According to Monte Chambers with the city, they posted a notice to condemn the complex on July 5 before any other actions are taken, the apartment is now under investigation.

FOX 2 contacted the property management for a comment, but they kicked us off the property. According to them, they’ve been working on it.

Although plumbing trucks were seen in the parking lot, many residents have been living in unsanitary conditions for an extended period.

Dawson, along with others, is feeling frustrated due to being stuck in a lease. She believes she shouldn’t have to pay her way out of the filth.

Dawson has this to say to management:

“I wish that you all could live here just to see what we have endured.”