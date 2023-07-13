AFFTON, Mo. – Strong storms ripped through the area overnight from St. Louis to Jefferson County, leaving thousands in the dark.

Currently, thousands of homeowners are dealing with the clean-up. Several homes in the Affton area were damaged as those powerful storms hit the area.

Ameren said more than 800 people were working to restore power Thursday. The storm left behind uprooted trees, damaged homes, and power outages. FOX 2 meteorologists said it appears to be microburst wind damage with winds up to 60 mph.

Several Affton residents, including 95-year-old Gene Bogucki Sr., were without power.

“It went off at about 8 p.m. I did not know what happened. After that, I looked out here, I got a mess, big limbs down,” Bogucki said.

His son helped clean up the down tree limbs left in his yard.

Ameren crews have been working around the clock to restore power to as many customers as possible in St. Louis City, St Louis County, St. Francois County, and Jefferson County.

Jeff Kola, who lives in south St, Louis in the 7100 block of Arsenal, said he was sitting in his kitchen when his neighbor’s tall tree came crashing down on his home.

“You could hear the tree. It crash onto the house with a major boom, and took out the power,” he said. “It was traumatic. It could have been much worst. I would have been killed.”

There were no injuries reported from the storm.