Residents hope road conditions improve in south St. Louis County subdivision

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Some residents living in south St. Louis County found the most difficult part of their travels on Thursday involved the areas closest to their homes.

“The biggest challenge for me tonight was just getting out of the subdivision,” said south county resident Jeff Kienzler.

He was waiting for plows to enter his subdivision near Telegraph and Fine Roads Thursday night. He described the main roads as mostly clear and said overall conditions were not too bad.

South St. Louis County resident Pat Bradley has the same experience.

“The subdivision streets were not good. My driveway is a sheet of ice but the main road, Telegraph Road, is fine,” said Bradley.

David Wrone, public information manager with the St. Louis County Department of Transportation, said the area received more precipitation than other parts of the county.



“We’ll be continuing our salting operations which we started yesterday,” said Wrone.

Wrone said even though snow accumulations were not extreme, the continuous falling of a wintry mix involving sleet, freezing rain, and snow presented challenges.

“We just have to keep at it,” he said.

Resident Ryan Syberg was shoveling snow slush from his driveway Thursday night.

“Just makes for a little bit of a mess, nothing too terrible though,” he said.

Wrone reminded car owners to park in their garage or driveway instead of a street curb if possible.

“Especially if they live in a cul-de-sac or a narrow residential street, it’s very helpful for our plow crews,” he said. “We realize that that’s not always possible but if residents can. It’s a big help for us.”