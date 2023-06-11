ST. LOUIS – Waterline breaks in St. Louis kept the city’s Water Division busy all weekend. Arsenal was shut down Sunday at Jamieson for a break to a 20-inch waterline. People living in the Lindenwood Park area said they noticed breaks popping up all weekend.

“This was a lake. You could put a raft in the water and it would make it all the way down the street. It was an alarming amount of water,” Scott Schumaier said.

Less than 48 hours after Schumaier’s street was flooded from a break, the water was shut off to homes on his street and he noticed more breaks in the area.

“I noticed one this morning on the way to get some lunch. Right on Chippewa by the Lansdowne Medical Center,” Schumaier said.

The breaks in the Lindenwood Park area are just one month after a break to a 60-inch waterline in Dogtown that sent water flowing in the streets and shut down Interstate 64. Schumaier said he and his neighbors have kept a close water on the breaks since May.

“We don’t know when this is going to end, because we’re sustaining two to three breaks a day in Lindenwood Park right now,” Schumaier said.

Last week, the St. Louis Board of Alderman proposed a new bill to phase in an increase of water rates to pay for infrastructure repairs to the city’s water system. Schumaier wants to know how long the repairs will take.

“I just want to know from the city that they know where every break is and can give us a little bit of a timeline on when it’s going to be repaired, and a better picture more systemically of what is causing all these failures,” Schumaier said.