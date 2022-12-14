ST. LOUIS – Some St. Louis residents are surprised their new police chief will come from outside the ranks of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Robert Tracy was named the next St. Louis police chief during a news conference on Wednesday.

Tracy is currently the police chief in Wilmington, Delaware. The New York native has also worked with the New York Police Department and the Chicago Police Department.

“I was a little surprised to hear that was the direction they were going to go,” said Roderick Gilliam, a St. Louis resident. “However, it might be the right approach, somebody with a real fresh, unbiased approach to fighting crime in St. Louis.”

“Fighting crime is the Band-Aid,” said Lia Adams. “You need to get to the root of the issue.”

She hopes the chief will work with other leaders to help communities neglected in the past.

St. Louis resident Mike Greene wishes efforts to address violence involving guns would be a priority.

“It’s just getting out of control,” he said.

Greene said he hopes a new chief can make a difference.

“If you get everyone on board with your fresh new ideas that are effective, one person can make a difference,” he said.