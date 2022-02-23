Residents return to U-City apartment after water main break, complain of new issues

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — More than 160 residents at Parkview Place Apartments were displaced after a water main broke and flooded parts of the apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 14.

This week, they were able to return to their apartments more than a month later but said the heat was out for hours Wednesday, the same time snow and ice was blowing through the region.



“We can’t make it like this,” Edward Bell, a resident at the apartment complex said Wednesday. “It’s nothing but problems here.”

Bell said he woke up Wednesday and there was no heat in the complex. Ghirardi said the heat was fixed several hours later, on Wednesday afternoon.

“Aint no way they should have us back in here, but they do,” Tony Ghirardi, a resident in the apartment complex said. “We’re back in here, but our heat isn’t working. There’s leaks everywhere.”

The apartment management did not have a comment Wednesday.



“I wasn’t complaining when we were in a hotel, but I’ll complain now because it’s freezing cold,” Ghirardi said.

Residents also said they cannot park in the apartment complex’s parking lot, and the senior and disabled residents are sent to find street parking.

“Normally when I come in I have to park at least a block around the corner,” Bell said.”I wish I could find me another place to live.”

