Residents say Greater Ville shooting spurred by dispute over a woman

ST. LOUIS – A mass shooting Monday night outside a north St. Louis candy store that left three men dead and four others wounded was apparently tied to domestic violence.

The shooting happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Sullivan Avenue, located in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Investigators said two of the victims, 40-year-old Kevin Page and 31-year-old Charlie Anderson, were found outside the store. A third victim, 44-year-old OJ Pernell, had collapsed and died outside Farragut Elementary School.

Each of the victims had been shot several times.

A 47-year-old man described as a victim and suspect was found at a nearby business with gunshot wounds to his torso and legs.

As police investigated, they located three other victims. A 29-year-old man was found in the 4400 block of Penrose. Police said he had “gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.”

A 28-year-old man drove himself to an area hospital and listed in stable condition. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

A 30-year-old man was found in the Overland Police Department’s jurisdiction. He suffered a graze wound to his back.

According to residents, the tragedy all unfolded after a dispute over a woman. Police are still trying to determine the roles and motive behind the shooting.

Meanwhile, Keith Pernell is grieving the loss of his brother, OJ.

“All I know is my brother is gone and I will never see him again. I heard multiple gun shots and people were shooting back at other people,” Keith said.

“We started walking down there and we noticed the police line…We saw (OJ) laying in the school yard,” said Civella Pernell.

FOX 2 has been told Page owned the candy store and would always lend a helping hand in the community.

“The kids would get free candy and he would give away food to all who needed it. My heart goes out to the families,” said resident Levell Phillips.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted Tuesday morning, “We wake up with heavy hearts after the shooting in the Greater Ville last night. We pray for the victims and their families. After decades of neglect, I’m committed to reinvesting in North City to address root causes of crime. More resources make our communities safer.”

Authorities said the four other men who were wounded are in stable condition at local hospitals.