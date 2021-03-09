Residents say large fight preceded shooting that killed 15-year-old

ST. LOUIS – Community members are wondering how to fix the problem of gun violence after another young teen was shot and killed Monday night in the West End neighborhood in north St. Louis.

According to residents, the 15-year-old victim was shot while on his bike.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1100 block of Hodiamont. That’s where they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Melvin McKinnias has lived in Wellston for over 50 years and knows just about everyone. He said a friend told him two groups were fighting near the corner of Hodiamont and Etzel. They left and came back, and then the shooting started.

McKinnias said he heard the victim wasn’t involved in the fight.

Wellston Mayor Nathaniel Griffin said part of the answer to fixing this problem comes in the form of youth programs and community centers.

“We are trying to put together a family educational, recreational, and resource center where a mother and child can go to get everything they need to be successful in our society,” Griffin said.

The mayor said we can add housing and businesses to an area but that won’t fix the violence.

“We are not doing anything if we are not saving the youth,” he said. “If we are not giving them a chance to grow, if we are not giving them a place to go to be around as many positive people as they can on an everyday basis, we are not saving our youth and we are not doing what we need to do as a community.”

Police have not released the name of the victim or the exact details of the shooting
If you have any information you are asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

CrimeStoppers is increasing their reward to up to $10,000 for a tip leading to an arrest in this case and other cases involving children.

