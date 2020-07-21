Residents say police were at the wrong house during standoff that lasted for several hours Monday afternoon

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – For several hours Monday afternoon, St. Louis city police officers and a SWAT team kept vigil over a house in the 4300 block of Nebraska in south St. Louis. Police believed a shooting suspect was holed up a home with four children inside following a shooting that had occurred earlier in the day just four blocks away.

The standoff was captured on video by Fox 2’s Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX.

All officers and the SWAT team left the scene shortly before 6 p.m. after the department had been negotiating for hours with someone.

Residents in the area have told FOX2/NEWS11 that the officers were looking for the wrong man and were at the wrong address.

We’re still waiting to hear from the police department on what happened.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News