ST. LOUIS – A new sound is blending in with the annual cicada summer symphony in some St. Louis neighborhoods.

Generators are popping up in driveways and along homes, providing homeowners electricity.

“It’s definitely a lifesaver,” said Erion Johnson of West End. “I can go to sleep with fans in my face.”

Johnson is one of many still without power three days after the initial storm knocked out power to so many.

“Day 3, you’d think we had a tornado; but we didn’t,” he said.

Johnson’s spending $37 a day on gas to keep his generator going. He bought the generator for about $400 and learned how to hook it up to his home through a tutorial on YouTube. For him, the power outages could not have happened at a worse time.

“I used to do a family festivity on the Fourth of July every year, and now we have to postpone it or do it another time because I don’t have the adequate power,” Johnson explained.

Marquise Johnson’s family are also without electricity and are doing what they can to stay cool in this summer heat.

“They are sitting in the car grabbing some air because there isn’t no goddang air in the house,” Marquise said.

Landy Wince, director of Ameren’s Meramec Valley Division, told FOX 2 that power would be restored to all customers by Wednesday.

Ameren is also working with other utility companies to restore power and claims to have more than a thousand crews on the ground.

“We have mutual agreements where if we have issues or big outages or big storms like this and restoration issues, we help each other out,” Wince said.

For Marquise, it’s all talk until his power is turned back on.

“They keep talking about they are going to have somebody assessing, they keep saying people are assessing the trees and the lines, but you’ve been assessing for 48 hours,” he said. “How much more assessing can you do?”

Arnold Appel is dealing with the same issues in Des Peres, in the home he’s lived in for nearly 50 years.

“This is the longest—to my knowledge—we’ve been without power,” Appel said. “I’m sure Ameren is doing the best they can, and I’m sure everybody expects them to do a little bit better than what they are doing.”