JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Council is taking up a controversial resolution at Thursday night’s meeting.

The resolution is against immigrants going to Jefferson County. A similar resolution came up before the St. Charles County Council last month, but it failed on a three-to-three tie vote.

St. Charles wanted to urge St. Louis City to not accept Latin immigrants from Chicago coming to the area through the Humanitarian Parole Program. Also, Thursday night, the Jefferson County Council is set to give final approval to next year’s budget.