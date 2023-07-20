O’FALLON, Mo. – The Francis Howell Board of Education took action Thursday that’s expected to lead to the sunsetting of an anti-racism resolution passed in 2020. The board voted 5-2 in favor of sunsetting old resolutions if a majority of the current board did not vote in favor of them. The action allows for a 75-day window for the board to modify or renew the resolution.

The action prompted sharp criticism from community members. The 2020 resolution declared support for Black students.

The 2020 resolution was passed in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by police. Part of the resolution stated:

“The Francis Howell School District Board of Education pledges to our learning community that we will speak firmly against any racism, discrimination, and senseless violence against people regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, immigration status, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or ability.”

Supporters of letting the resolution expire point to existing district policies addressing racism and discrimination. They also question whether the resolution was of any value.

Zebrina Looney is president of the St. Charles County chapter of the N.A.A.C.P. She questions how board members can dismiss the value of the 2020 resolution.

“Do you walk in the schools? Do you talk to the students? How interactive are you with this entire school district?” Looney asked.

“This board just took us backwards,” said Heather Fleming, a district parent.

She said her daughter has been on the receiving end of racial slurs.

“We have an all-white board that basically just voted to make our black students, brown students expendable.”

Pastor B.T. Rice has been a community activist. He said his grandchildren have witnessed racism in the district. He encouraged the board to reconsider their vote and find a way to keep the resolution in place.

“It is a constant reminder for all of our staff, our teachers, our administrators, the importance to make sure that our students are all treated the same,” Rice said.

Board members declined an interview, but earlier in the day, Randy Cook Jr., the vice president of the board of education, released a statement on his behalf reading in part:

“I do not feel the school district needs a resolution against every evil in society that we are against, such as racism. School boards in Missouri are tasked, by law, with addressing the needs of the school district by making all needful rules and regulations for the organization, grading, and government in the school district. School board members are elected to do those things—not to spend time writing and debating resolutions about all of the problems in the world today.

Cook also stated, “…the 2020 resolution uses several terms that are not defined in said resolution, such as “senseless violence,” “racial healing,” “equitable,” “anti-racist/antiracism,” “systemic racism,” “socially just community,” “diversity,” “equity,” and “inclusion.” It is my observation that these terms have different meanings to different people—they are not widely agreed-upon terms anymore if they ever were. Using this kind of language leaves a lot of room for different interpretations and controversy.”